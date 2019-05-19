Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Receives Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GPOR. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 662 ($8.65) to GBX 633 ($8.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 691 ($9.03) to GBX 592 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 670.58 ($8.76).

LON:GPOR opened at GBX 761 ($9.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.89. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

