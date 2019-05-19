Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 45,456 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,456 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $42.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $50.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $276,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tupman sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $76,171.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $627,935. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

