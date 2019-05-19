Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $54.49 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $54,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $454,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 31,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $82.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $270,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,147.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,169 shares of company stock worth $6,615,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

