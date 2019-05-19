Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,171 Home Depot Inc (HD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $279,359,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

