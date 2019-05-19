Graham (GHC) versus Hailiang Education Group (HLG) Head-To-Head Survey

Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 11.36% 8.49% 5.11% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Graham has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graham and Hailiang Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $2.70 billion 1.36 $271.21 million N/A N/A Hailiang Education Group $171.86 million 7.51 $34.21 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graham and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Graham pays an annual dividend of $5.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hailiang Education Group does not pay a dividend. Graham has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Graham beats Hailiang Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global. The company also offers training, test preparation, and degrees for accounting and financial services professionals; professional training courses; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates three colleges, one business school, one higher education institution, and one online learning institution. In addition, it owns and operates seven television stations; and provides social-media management tools designed to connect newsrooms with their users, as well as produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com Website. Further, the company publishes Slate, an online magazine and Website; and two French-language news magazine Websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. Additionally, it provides marketing solutions on social, mobile, and video platforms; home health and hospice services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; and pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products, as well as develops cybersecurity training and workforce development education programs. The company also offers power charging and data systems; industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions; and electrical components and assemblies. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, hotel management, sports activities consulting, school management, and purchasing and transportation services, as well as after-school enrichment program, overseas study trip, and international study programs. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational programs and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2018, it had 22,110 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

