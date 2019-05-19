Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (GMZ)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund (NYSE:GMZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GMZ opened at $8.23 on Friday. Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

In other Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund news, insider Ganesh Jois purchased 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kyri Loupis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $197,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportun Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. It primarily invests in "midstream" master limited partnerships that are engaged in the treatment, gathering, compression, processing, transportation, transmission, fractionation, storage, and termination of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products or coal.

