Golden Minerals (AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We note that Sleeper, which we have previously analyzed for an unrelated site visit, has historically produced about 1.7 million ounces of gold and 2 million ounces of silver from 1986 through 1996. Golden Gryphon conducted initial sampling and mapping on the property and identified several sets of epithermal veins, which were later confirmed by Golden Minerals. The firm has expressed optimism regarding the strength of the epithermal system, made evident at surface by clear geochemical anomalies associated with high-level quartz veining and hydrothermal breccias. Notably, Golden Minerals has identified multiple targets at surface that display similarities to those seen in outcrops related to the nearby Sleeper Mine.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

AUMN stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Golden Minerals worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

