Gogo (GOGO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gogo in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $199.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 277,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $1,209,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $352,851.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,647 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1,120.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 701,300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,367,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 377,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 375,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 540,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.