Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $160,000 Position in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BWX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS (BMV:BWX) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,149,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000.

SPDR S TR/BARCLAYS INTL TREAS has a 1-year low of $544.00 and a 1-year high of $559.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0269 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

