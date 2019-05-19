Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $475,929,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,978.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,105,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 401.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,477,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,133,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,841 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,146,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,804,000 after acquiring an additional 744,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.01.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

