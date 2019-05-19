Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 168,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory K. Chow bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,524.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erich Platzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,750. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.09 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/geode-capital-management-llc-takes-33000-position-in-aptose-biosciences-inc-apto.html.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.