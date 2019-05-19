Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $46,000 in IRIDEX Co. (IRIX) Stock

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 28,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIX stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.05. IRIDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

