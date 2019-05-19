FY2021 EPS Estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (SOMLY)

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SECOM LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SECOM LTD/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. SECOM LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

