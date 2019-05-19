FY2019 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Cut by Analyst (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the bank will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $43,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $257,771.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,453 shares of company stock valued at $581,030. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after buying an additional 17,411,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after buying an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,471,000 after buying an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 71,683.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,963,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,169,000 after buying an additional 4,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

