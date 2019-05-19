Fortive (FTV) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.77.

Fortive stock opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Fortive had a net margin of 39.98% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William W. Pringle sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $35,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,581 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 837.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

