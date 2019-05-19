First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-first-trust-tactical-high-yield-etf-hyls-shares-sold-by-semmax-financial-advisors-inc.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.