First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,502 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.
Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $48.38.
