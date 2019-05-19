First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 40.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 354,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 94,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $35.70 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.58.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

