First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 42,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $3,574,985.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE KEYS opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $52.67 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/first-mercantile-trust-co-sells-2500-shares-of-keysight-technologies-inc-keys.html.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.