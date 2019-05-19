First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $127.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $131.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-boosts-stake-in-ishares-sp-100-etf-oef.html.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.