FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.32 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CME Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,415,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.02, for a total value of $1,790,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,776.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,489 shares of company stock worth $6,739,196 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $183.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $157.21 and a 1-year high of $197.08.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $205.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

