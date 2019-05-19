FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (ALL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8,063.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,126,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $189,048,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after buying an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,414,000 after buying an additional 1,168,707 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allstate by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,123,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,428,000 after buying an additional 586,566 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair raised Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

