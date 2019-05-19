Financial Review: Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) & Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and Grupo Supervielle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 5 0 0 2.00 Grupo Supervielle 3 2 0 0 1.40

Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 123.06%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than Banco Santander Brasil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Grupo Supervielle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $24.16 billion 1.57 $3.44 billion $0.90 11.23 Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.45 $69.26 million $0.77 6.87

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 14.82% 14.54% 1.88% Grupo Supervielle 5.48% 12.34% 1.48%

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats Grupo Supervielle on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

