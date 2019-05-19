Financial Analysis: Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) vs. Leap Technology (LPTC)

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) and Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Leap Technology does not pay a dividend. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Technology has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Government Properties Income Trust and Leap Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 2 2 2 0 2.00 Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 52.49%. Given Government Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Government Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Leap Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 4.14% 0.64% 0.23% Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and Leap Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 8.47 $12.09 million $2.02 13.37 Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Government Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats Leap Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

Leap Technology Company Profile

[email protected] Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. [email protected] Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

