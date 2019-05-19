Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $105,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/fiduciary-trust-co-raises-stake-in-vanguard-short-term-inflation-protected-securities-etf-vtip.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.