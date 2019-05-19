Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $6.72 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total transaction of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $163.91 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

