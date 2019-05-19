Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,089,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after purchasing an additional 988,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,220,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,954,000 after purchasing an additional 868,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,527,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,901. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

