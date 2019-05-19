Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $721,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

