EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Loews Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in EZCORP by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZPW stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. EZCORP Inc has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “EZCORP Inc (EZPW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/ezcorp-inc-ezpw-shares-sold-by-sigma-planning-corp.html.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.