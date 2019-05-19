Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 34.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,663 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $27,435,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exponent by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 96,193 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $4,532,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

