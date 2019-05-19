Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $86,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Exponent by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/exponent-inc-expo-holdings-trimmed-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.