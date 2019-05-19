Experian (EXPN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPN. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Experian from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,088.33 ($27.29).

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,703.50 ($22.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

