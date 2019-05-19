Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Adding to its woes, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings in first-quarter 2019. Results were hurt by the airfreight services division’s below-par performance. Airfreight tonnage volume contracted 4% in the first quarter. The company stated that its airfreight business was "challenged". In fact, segmental sales decreased due to low export volumes from North Asia. However, the bottom line improved on a year-over-year basis. This upside was owing to higher revenues and a lower effective tax rate. Effective tax rate declined to 28.3% in the first quarter from 31.1% a year ago. The company's decision to raise its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.1% to 50 cents per share is an added positive. Expeditors is also active on the share buyback front.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.29.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $41,295.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $203,203.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,237.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,445,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,841,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

