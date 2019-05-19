ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,481.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002006 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $887,886.00 and approximately $10,481.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.01921982 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001619 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003450 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,533,823 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

