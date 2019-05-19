Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 634,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,859,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,548,000 after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 127,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $248.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.67.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $1.00. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $123,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,743.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Zaffino sold 1,048 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.01, for a total transaction of $259,914.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,112.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,448 shares of company stock valued at $584,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.67.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

