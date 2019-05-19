Evensky & Katz LLC Invests $973,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,564.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $118.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

