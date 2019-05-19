Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,651,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $29.37 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

