Euro Tech (CLWT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Euro Tech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

