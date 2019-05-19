E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results benefited from higher revenues, decline in expenses and benefit to provision for loan losses. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. Further, the company continues to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities. However, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Further, intense competition can have an adverse impact on its customer base and consequently on profitability.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.67.

ETFC stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,131,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,481 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

