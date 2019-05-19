Essex Savings Bank Sells 632 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 757,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 367,071 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

