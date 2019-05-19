ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 212.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $72.05 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $289,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

