Erytech Pharma (ERYP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

ERYP opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Erytech Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

