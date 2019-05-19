Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

