Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,663,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,802.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,095,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,026,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,171,000 after buying an additional 3,176,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,092,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after buying an additional 2,448,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after buying an additional 2,358,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/emerson-electric-co-emr-shares-bought-by-boston-common-asset-management-llc.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.