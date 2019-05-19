Duke Realty (DRE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.81 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.35.

DRE opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Duke Realty has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $151,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,611.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $1,150,145 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 67,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 949,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Realty by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 414,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 99,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

