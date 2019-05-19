Duerr (DUE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.59 ($55.34).

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €32.99 ($38.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duerr has a 1-year low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a 1-year high of €49.85 ($57.97). The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

