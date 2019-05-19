Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM) Position Cut by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,286 shares during the period. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund makes up approximately 0.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSM opened at $7.92 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/dreyfus-strategic-municipal-bond-fund-inc-dsm-position-cut-by-delphi-financial-group-inc.html.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.