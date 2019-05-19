Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 84,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $246,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Dominion Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price target on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,683.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of D opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $77.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

