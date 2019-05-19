Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPLO. William Blair downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Svb Leerink downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diplomat Pharmacy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 994,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,772. The company has a market cap of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after purchasing an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

