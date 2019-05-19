Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $111.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $273,971.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $173,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $147.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

