Deutsche Boerse (DB1) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.30

Deutsche Boerse AG (ETR:DB1)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €122.30 ($142.21) and last traded at €121.20 ($140.93), with a volume of 114334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €121.65 ($141.45).
A number of brokerages have commented on DB1. Nord/LB set a €110.25 ($128.20) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.77 ($142.76).
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
